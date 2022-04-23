Job fair in Hassan

Hassan district administration has organised a mega job fair at Malnad College of Engineering in Hassan on April 26.

The administration has invited more than 80 companies from different sectors to take part in it. The representatives of the companies would conduct interviews and give job offers to eligible candidates.

The district administration has appealed to the youth to make use of the opportunity. Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in charge of the district, Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan and others are expected to take part in the inauguration of the job fair.