Job fair held

November 18, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Educare ITES Centre for Skill Development and Training conducted a job fair for women at the Maharani’s College for Commerce in the city on Friday. There was also an exhibition of various products manufactured by women entrepreneurs. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.