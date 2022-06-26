Job fair held at MIT

Candidates were interviewed for over 3,000 positions by more than 50 companies at a mega job fair organised by the Maharaja Institute of Technology (MIT), Thandavapura, near here on Saturday.

The mega job fair was organised by MIT in collaboration with LEAD Training and Corporate Solutions.

Around 1,000 candidates participated in the interviews and more than 100 of them were selected on the spot while more than 500 were shortlisted for final round of interviews to take place in their companies next week.

CEO of LEAD Srividya welcomed the companies for the job fair while MIT Principal Y.T. Krishne Gowda spoke about Maharaja Education Trust’s role in inspiring rural students.