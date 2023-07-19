ADVERTISEMENT

Job fair for youth with disabilities on July 22

July 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A job fair for youth with disabilities will be held at JSS Polytechnic for Differently Abled at JSS Technical Institutions campus in Mysuru on July 22.

Organised jointly by the Samarthanam Trust for Disabled and JSS Polytechnic for Differently Abled, the job fair is open to youth aged between 18 and 35, who are physically, visually, or speech and hearing challenged.

Aspirants, who have passed SSLC, PU, ITI, or any diploma or degree, can participate in the job fair. About 15 to 20 companies from Mysuru and Bengaluru are expected to participate in the fair that will be held between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants should bring three copies of biodata, three passport sized photographs, photo copies of educational qualifications, photocopies of disability certificate and ID proof like Aadhaar card.

More information can be obtained by calling 9480812121, 8050709919, 6364867818, or 9449864693.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US