Job fair for youth with disabilities on July 22

July 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

A job fair for youth with disabilities will be held at JSS Polytechnic for Differently Abled at JSS Technical Institutions campus in Mysuru on July 22.

Organised jointly by the Samarthanam Trust for Disabled and JSS Polytechnic for Differently Abled, the job fair is open to youth aged between 18 and 35, who are physically, visually, or speech and hearing challenged.

Aspirants, who have passed SSLC, PU, ITI, or any diploma or degree, can participate in the job fair. About 15 to 20 companies from Mysuru and Bengaluru are expected to participate in the fair that will be held between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The participants should bring three copies of biodata, three passport sized photographs, photo copies of educational qualifications, photocopies of disability certificate and ID proof like Aadhaar card.

More information can be obtained by calling 9480812121, 8050709919, 6364867818, or 9449864693.