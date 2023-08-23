HamberMenu
Job fair for physically challenged in Hubballi on Saturday

August 23, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to provide employment opportunities to physically challenged persons with different types of skills, a mega Job Mela will be organised in Hubballi on Saturday.

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled is organising the job mela at Indira Glass House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apart from disabled persons, the Job Mela is open to other unemployed youths.

According to trustee of Samarthanam Udaykumar Bagunnavar and head of Dharwad centre Krishna Lamani, over 25 different companies will be participating in the job fair.

Disabled people and others in the 18 to 35 age group who have passed SSLC, PU, ITI, diploma or graduation examinations are eligible to participate in the job fair. So far, the trust has organised eight job fairs between 2021 and 2023 and 1,475 candidates out of the total 3,294 participants have secured various jobs.

Free training

The trust will also be providing free job-oriented training programmes for persons with disabilities. And, those interested can register their names with the trust. It will be a three-month training programme for the visually impaired, the hearing impaired and the physically challenged.

This apart, the trust will help disabled persons who want to take up self-employment by helping them in getting necessary financial assistance. Those interested can contact the office of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled at Vanasiri Nagar, Sattur, Dharwad, Ph: 9480835960, 9480812139, or Samarthanam Helpline Ph: 080-68333999.

