Job fair for ex-servicemen on March 21

March 19, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, will be organising an employment seminar and job fair in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) at Air Force Station Jalahalli on Tuesday.

The seminar aims to provide appropriate placement opportunities to retiring and retired Armed Force personnel besides bringing ex-servicemen and employers and job providers on a single platform.

Veterans of the tri-services in age group of 37 to 57 years are eligible to participate. Approximately 50 corporates and close to 2,000 veterans are expected to take part in the seminar.

Representatives of DGR, Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, Department of Ex-Servicemen Affairs of Indian Navy and Directorate of Air veterans, placement agencies of three services, HQTC IAF and Director Resettlement Zone also play a part in the seminar, said the Ministry of Defence.

The seminar will go a long way in providing suitable avenues of placement to the veterans in the corporate sector as part of their second career options for appointments ranging from senior supervisors, mid and senior level managers to strategic planners and project directors, it added. Participants would be facilitated with hospitality requirements at the venue.

Applicants can download application forms from the DGR website-https//dgrindia.gov.in.

