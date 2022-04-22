A file photo of a blind student undergoing training on computers at Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

April 22, 2022 09:56 IST

It is being organised by Samarthanam trust on April 25

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled will organising a job fair for differently-abled persons in Belagavi on April 25.

Several manufacturing units, industrialists, bankers, insurance companies, retailers, members of the hospitality industry will be participating in the job fair to be held at the office of Association of the Physically Handicapped Alwan Galli, near Barrister Nath Pai Circle.

The documents required for the job fair are — 4 copies of resume, 4 passport-size photos, photo copies of educational certificates, Aadhaar card copies and certificate of disability.

For details, call +91 9480809580,9480809598, 9148157888, 9663109031.