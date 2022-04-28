Job fair: 2,409 got offers

As many as 2,409 youths got job offers during the mega job fair conducted by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation in Hassan on Tuesday.

The corporation conducted the fair at Malnad College of Engineering, in which about 80 companies attended. Minister for Higher Education and Skill Development C.N. Ashwath Narayan inaugurated the job fair and said that the companies had come with over 5,000 openings.

According to a press release issued by the district administration on Thursday, as many as 3,261 students had enrolled for the job fair.