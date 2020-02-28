Job aspirants advised to beflexible in their choice

“Job aspirants should be more flexible than demanding. They should give priority to gaining experience which will act as a ladder for success in their career.” This advice was offered to job aspirants by representatives of different companies that are participating in the two-day job fair that began on ITI College premises here on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu, several company representatives regretted that many aspirants who were participating in the interview, even without any experience, wanted higher salary and jobs in cities of their choice.

Tukaram Jarali, who is working as a branch manager at Sri Sai Bio Fertilizer Company, said that during their interview session, most of the aspirants sought higher salary. “They have no experience in the field, so no company will offer higher salary for such people. Thus, if the aspirants wanted higher salary, they should begin their career with limited salary and gain experience. With hard and sincere work, surely one could get promotion and higher pay scale,” he said.

Meanwhile, several aspirants echoed what the employers said. But some of the aspirants said that they are in need of jobs and they are ready to make certain compromises in their choices.

“Surely, I want to work in Vijayapura; but if there is no job here, then I have to go to other cities. I am personally ready to move to any place for a job,” said Satish Badami, who has completed Diploma in Mechanical Engineering course.

Meanwhile, the common refrain was that the State government was holding job fairs in different districts on the same day.

They said that job fairs should be held on different days in different cities which will help aspirants to apply for jobs in the companies of their choice.

“If job fairs are held in different cities on the same day like the one being held today in cities such as Kalaburagi, then it will leave limited options for aspirants. Therefore, I urge the government to hold such events on different occasions to help unemployed youth,” they said.