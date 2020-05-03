Karnataka

JNV students return to their native place

Karnataka Tumakuru 03/05/2020 Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Uduvalli in Chitradurga district who were stranded at JNV, Dewas in Madhya Pradesh arrived on the premises of JNV, Uduvalli on Saturday. Principal, JNV, Uduvalli, Stefan Raj and Anil who is the teacher at JNV, Dewas, MP were garlanded by the parents after their arrival at Uduvalli.

Karnataka Tumakuru 03/05/2020 Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Uduvalli in Chitradurga district who were stranded at JNV, Dewas in Madhya Pradesh arrived on the premises of JNV, Uduvalli on Saturday. Principal, JNV, Uduvalli, Stefan Raj and Anil who is the teacher at JNV, Dewas, MP were garlanded by the parents after their arrival at Uduvalli.   | Photo Credit: HandoutEMail

The students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) of Uduvalli in Chitradurga and Gollahalli in Tumakuru, who were stranded in Dewas district and Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh, respectively, soon after the lockdown was announced have returned to their respective schools in Karnataka.

The Hindu had reported the plight of the JNV students who were stranded in Madhya Pradesh.

Principal of JNV, Uduvalli, Stefan Raj told The Hindu: “Christina Sharmila, a teacher, and I took 21 students of JNV, Dewas, who were stranded in JNV, Uduvalli, in a KSRTC bus and reached JNV, Beed in Maharashtra.”

Twenty-three students of JNV, Uduvalli, were brought in a bus from Dewas district to JNV, Beed, on Friday night.

They reached JNV, Uduvalli, on Saturday and are all quarantined for 21 days.

Principal of JNV, Gollahalli, Been G., said all 20 students who were stranded in Ashoknagar in Madhya Pradesh have returned to their school. They have all been screened for COVID-19 and quarantined.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 11:03:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/jnv-students-return-to-their-native-place/article31495838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY