JNV students return to their native place

The students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) of Uduvalli in Chitradurga and Gollahalli in Tumakuru, who were stranded in Dewas district and Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh, respectively, soon after the lockdown was announced have returned to their respective schools in Karnataka.

The Hindu had reported the plight of the JNV students who were stranded in Madhya Pradesh.

Principal of JNV, Uduvalli, Stefan Raj told The Hindu: “Christina Sharmila, a teacher, and I took 21 students of JNV, Dewas, who were stranded in JNV, Uduvalli, in a KSRTC bus and reached JNV, Beed in Maharashtra.”

Twenty-three students of JNV, Uduvalli, were brought in a bus from Dewas district to JNV, Beed, on Friday night.

They reached JNV, Uduvalli, on Saturday and are all quarantined for 21 days.

Principal of JNV, Gollahalli, Been G., said all 20 students who were stranded in Ashoknagar in Madhya Pradesh have returned to their school. They have all been screened for COVID-19 and quarantined.