JNV Mudipu students reach their campus

Following a four-day-long journey, 22 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Mudipu, on the outskirts of the city, reached the campus on Friday morning.

These Class 9 students (12 girls and 10 boys) had studied at JNV Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, as part of an exchange programme, while 21 students of Amroha campus studied in Mudipu. While Amroha students could return after completing their studies, the Mudipu students were among many JNV students who unable to do so because of the lockdown.

JNV Mudipu Principal V. Srinivasan said the 22 students, along with escorts, reached the campus at 7.15 a.m.

The students left Amroha on May 5. As per the directive of the JNV administration, the JNV Amroha staff brought the Mudipu students to JNV Aurangabad. The Mudipu staff took a KSRTC AC sleeper bus to Aurangabad, picked up the students and started the return journey in the early hours of Thursday.

Mr.Srinivasan said the students had a brief halt at JNV Bagalkot campus from where they started their overnight journey to Mudipu.

"The administration planned the journey in such a way that the children were not exposed to any infection. The children were housed in the JNV campuses en route during the journey break," he added.