JNV Mudipu stays connected with its students

Google classroom app comes in handy for giving lectures to students spread across Dakshina Kannada

Absence of network and power does not prevent higher primary and secondary class students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mudipu miss their online classes.

These 285 students from Classes 7 to 12, who are spread out across Dakshina Kannada and some in North Karnataka, are getting their lectures on the Google classroom app. “Students can go through these lectures and the related assignments anytime during the day. They can go through it as many times as possible,” JNV Mudipu Principal V. Srinivasan said.

Not just Mudipu students, JNV students from Udupi and Kalaburagi are also accessing the lectures, Mr. Srinivasan added.

The advantage that Google classroom provides in staying connected with students made the JNV Mudipu administration adapt it for its online classes. The classes started from June 15 after an orientation to parents.

Teachers upload their lectures, related PPTs and assessment tools as per the prescribed timetable. Each class will be of 30 minutes duration and there will be three classes per day.

These lectures are stored in the drive and available at any point of time for students. For teachers it is turning out as a good resource. “For a lecture of one hour duration, teachers work for nearly two hours to make it friendly for students,” Mr. Srinivasan said.

When 10 students were found not having smartphones, the staff members pooled in money to get them and enable them to access classes.

This model of JNV Mudipu has been appreciated by the JNV administration. The Udupi and Kalaburagi JNVs, which have vacancy of teachers in a few subjects, are given access to some of these lectures , Mr. Srinivasan said.