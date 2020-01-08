JNU violence: Students hold all-night protest

Protests continued across the State to condemn the violence against students and faculty members at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). A 24-hour student-led protest was held in Bengaluru from Tuesday.

The protest was organised by a collective of students from different colleges. It began on Tuesday at Maurya Circle at 6 p.m. and ended on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The protesters read out poetry, played music and raised slogans against the student brutality. Vaishnavi Suresh, a freelance photographer, said several people stayed through the night. Some even brought water and food.

Many of those who attended the protest said that it was their first time as they felt that they could no longer afford to be fence sitters.

In the morning, the students read out the preamble of the Constitution in both Kannada and English.