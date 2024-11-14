ADVERTISEMENT

JNU constitutes a search committee to fill vacant Kannada language chair

Published - November 14, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, has constituted a search committee to select chair professor for the Kannada language chair.

The Kannada language chair has been lying vacant for over a year and a half now, and the academic activities have come to a standstill. Purushottama Bilimale, chairman, Kannada Development Authority (KDA) and former head of the chair at JNU, had written to the chancellor of JNU, requesting immediate appointment of the head. The Hindu had reported the same on July 6, 2024. 

Umakant Agarwal, Joint Registrar (Evaluation) of JNU, has issued an order regarding the same. 

In July 2015, the State government’s Department of Kannada and Culture, entered into an agreement with the JNU to establish a Kannada language chair with the help of an annual grant of ₹42 lakh. As the first head of the chair, Prof. Bilimale served till 2020. Later, JNU appointed Prof. Vishwanatha of Mysore University to the post. However, he returned to Mysore University in August 2023. Since then, the chair has been lying vacant and a junior assistant is in charge.

