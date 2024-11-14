JNNCE in Shivamogga comes out with a pot-hole mix, gets patent

The Department of Civil Engineering in Jawaharlal Nehru New Engineering College (JNNCE) in Shivamogga has come out with a cold pothole mix that helps fill up potholes effectively.

The college has got a patent for the product, the result of over six-seven years of research. Shivamogga Look Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra unveiled the product in a ceremony held at the office of the National Education Society in Shivamogga on Thursday.

Expressing happiness over the research and the invention, Mr. Raghavendra said that such a product would help address the issue of road accidents caused by potholes. Mr. Raghavendra said he, as a member of the consultative committee of Ministry of Road Transport, would discuss the product in the committee meeting and would make efforts to utilse the product nationwide.

Explaining the distinct qualities of the product, V. Arun, principal investigator, who headed the team of researchers, said the product had been used to fill up potholes in Bengaluru and a few other places. “Even after heavy rains in the recent months in Bengaluru, the work we did in the capital city is intact. The product, meant to fill up potholes, will be effective for three to five years. It is good for small potholes. For bigger potholes, we need to put a layer of jelly, he stated.

S.N. Nagaraj, secretary of NES, said that the ready pothole mix could be applied to any pothole anytime in a year. “There is no need for additional equipment or machinery to apply the mix. Within no time the material gets fit into the pothole, and vehicles could move on within no time. Moreover, the mix invented by the college costs less compared to those marketed by many private companies,” he said.

Following the press conference, the MP and the college faculty witnessed a demonstration of the usage of the product to fill up a couple of pot-holes on Shivamogga-Shikaripur Road.

MLC D.S. Arun, NES president G.S. Narayana Rao, JNNCE principal Y. Vijay Kumar, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering Dr. Karthik, and others were present at the press conference.

