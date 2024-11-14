 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JNNCE in Shivamogga comes out with a pot-hole mix, gets patent

Published - November 14, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A demonstration on the use of cold pot-hole mix, a product developed by JNNCE in Shivamogga, was held on Shivamogga-Shikaripur Road on Thursday.

A demonstration on the use of cold pot-hole mix, a product developed by JNNCE in Shivamogga, was held on Shivamogga-Shikaripur Road on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Department of Civil Engineering in Jawaharlal Nehru New Engineering College (JNNCE) in Shivamogga has come out with a cold pothole mix that helps fill up potholes effectively.

The college has got a patent for the product, the result of over six-seven years of research. Shivamogga Look Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra unveiled the product in a ceremony held at the office of the National Education Society in Shivamogga on Thursday.

Expressing happiness over the research and the invention, Mr. Raghavendra said that such a product would help address the issue of road accidents caused by potholes. Mr. Raghavendra said he, as a member of the consultative committee of Ministry of Road Transport, would discuss the product in the committee meeting and would make efforts to utilse the product nationwide. 

Explaining the distinct qualities of the product, V. Arun, principal investigator, who headed the team of researchers, said the product had been used to fill up potholes in Bengaluru and a few other places. “Even after heavy rains in the recent months in Bengaluru, the work we did in the capital city is intact. The product, meant to fill up potholes, will be effective for three to five years. It is good for small potholes. For bigger potholes, we need to put a layer of jelly, he stated.

S.N. Nagaraj, secretary of NES, said that the ready pothole mix could be applied to any pothole anytime in a year. “There is no need for additional equipment or machinery to apply the mix. Within no time the material gets fit into the pothole, and vehicles could move on within no time. Moreover, the mix invented by the college costs less compared to those marketed by many private companies,” he said.

Following the press conference, the MP and the college faculty witnessed a demonstration of the usage of the product to fill up a couple of pot-holes on Shivamogga-Shikaripur Road.

MLC D.S. Arun, NES president G.S. Narayana Rao, JNNCE principal Y. Vijay Kumar, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering Dr. Karthik, and others were present at the press conference.

Published - November 14, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.