JNNCE conducts alumni meeting in Shivamogga

Minister for Agriculture in Andhra Pradesh Kakani Govardhan Reddy participated in the alumni meeting of JNNC Engineering College in Shivamogga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An alumni meeting of JNNC Engineering College was held in Shivamogga on Saturday. Minister for Agriculture in Andhra Pradesh Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who is also an old student of the college, was one among those who attended the meeting titled – Nenapina Angala 2022.

Mr. Reddy, who inaugurated the meeting, said that education institutes played a major role in building one’s character. He recalled his days in the institute. The minister said that he chose to start his own firm as a civil consultant and after a few struggling years initially, he emerged as a successful entrepreneur. He also announced a donation of ₹5 lakh for the alumni hall being built to accommodate 1,000 people.

MLC D.S. Arun, National Education Committee president G.S. Narayana Rao, Principal Dr.K.Nagendra Prasad and others were present.