JNNCE campus to get Alumni Bhavan

The old students of Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering have come forward to construct Alumni Bhavan on the college campus in Shivamogga.

The foundation stone for the construction of JNNCE Alumni Bhavan was laid on Wednesday. Shivamogga Urban Development Authority chairman and alumni of the college H.S. Sundaresh, who took part in the ceremony, said many people who studied at the college over the decades occupied prime positions across the country. The students should always be grateful to their alma mater, he said.

Rajagopal Joshi, an old student, said that the structure would be a “guru dakshina,” from the students. Y. Vijay Kumar, principal of the college, said the Alumni Bhavan would include an auditorium to accommodate about 800 people, a guest house, and other basic amenities.

National Education Society president G.S. Narayana Rao, secretary S.N. Nagaraj and others were present at the ceremony.