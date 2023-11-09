JNCASR researchers develop radiative cooling paint to cool building structures

November 09, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) have developed a radiative cooling paint, which is specifically engineered to cool structures like buildings, pavers, and tiles in hot weather conditions.

The eco-friendly paint not only provides relief during sweltering summer days, but also reduces electricity consumption.

Global warming

Cooling technologies are an integral part of human life due to the increased global warming and urban heat island effects. However, active cooling devices such as air-conditioners (AC), electric fans, and refrigerators consume enormous electrical energy. Along with this vast energy demand, active cooling devices also emit a large proportion of greenhouse gases, leading to an increase in the earth’s surface temperature.

“To circumvent these challenges, radiative cooling technology has been developed that provides cool surfaces by emitting thermal radiation directly to the cold universe (around 3K) through the atmospheric transmission window (8 - 13 µm) without electricity consumption. As a result, passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC) has drawn much interest recently for many applications such as pavers, tiles, building and automobile cooling, solar cell, and personal thermal management,” said the Department of Science and Technology.

JNCASR researchers, led by Professor Bivas Saha in collaboration with Prasanna Das, Sourav Rudra, Krishna Chand Maurya, have developed the radiative cooling paint from a novel MgO-PVDF polymer nanocomposite.

High solar reflectivity

This low-cost, solution-processed paint demonstrates significant cooling capabilities with a high solar reflectivity and infrared thermal emissivity.

The experimental findings by scientists of JNCASR, have shown that the surface temperature of a treated paver decreases by approximately 10°C under intense sunlight-- almost double of the reduction that conventional white paints give.

The nanocomposite paint exhibited water-resistant hydrophobic properties and can be easily coated on pavers, wood sticks and so on with high uniformity and good adhesion.

“Our innovative research has led to the development of a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable paint capable of reducing surface temperatures (including buildings, tiles, pavers, etc.) by over 10°C during hot summer days. With the straightforward application of this paint, we envision it offering significant respite during scorching summer days, benefiting both urban and rural areas alike,” said Prof. Saha..

