ADVERTISEMENT

JNCASR along with HZL to develop new variants of zinc materials; enhance indigenous Zn-ion battery technologies

Published - August 26, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research and Hindustan Zinc Limited signed an MoU to develop new variants of zinc materials. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), along with Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), will develop new variants of zinc materials and push for the commercialisation of zinc-based batteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) said that the indigenous Zn-ion battery technologies with new variants of zinc materials could soon facilitate low-cost grid-scale energy storage and other related applications.

“Low-cost and superior performance-driven zinc-ion batteries are acclaimed as India’s innovative alternative to expensive and imported lithium-ion batteries,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this regard, JNCASR and HZL recently signed a memorandum of understanding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DST said that Premkumar Senguttuvan’s group at JNCASR has built a robust research foundation in zinc-based batteries. The group’s battery characterization facility, funded by the DST, has led to significant advancements in the field.

“A direct result of the research funded by DST, the MoU between Hindustan Zinc and Prof. Premkumar’s group will leverage JNCASR’s research expertise and Hindustan Zinc’s product innovation capabilities. It will explore developing new Zinc alloys for use as anodes in Zn-ion batteries and electrolytes for their application in rechargeable batteries,” DST said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that a modified electrolyte is expected to increase the life and safety of devices.

“The JNCASR team also plans to demonstrate Zn-ion pouch batteries, which are easily scalable for large-scale commercial applications. By providing innovative new product solutions, Hindustan Zinc aims to be at the forefront of the battery revolution to support the ongoing global energy transition,” it added.

It further said that the research agreement targets two major Sustainable Development Goals SDG7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG13 (Climate Action) – ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all and taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impact, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of battery technologies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US