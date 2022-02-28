JMM jatha to be launched at Basavakalyan today

S.R. Hiremath, social activist, has said that Jana Jagruthi Jatha (awareness programme ) will be launched by Janandolanagala Maha Maitri (JMM) on Tuesday at Basavakalyan in Bidar district and March 9 at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district and the two jathas will reach Bengaluru on March 15. And, a valedictory programme will be held there to demand that the State Government repeal certain laws related to agriculture.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir recently, Mr. Hiremath said that the State Government has been planning to implement these laws that are anti-farmers in the State.

“Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act 2020, Karnataka Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (Control and Development) Act 2020 and Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020 are anti-people and anti-farmer. Therefore, the JMM is opposing these laws. The intention behind these laws will be brought before the general public during the jathas. Discussions have been planned with MLAs of the respective constituencies. If the MLAs don’t wish to participate in the discussions, activists will stage a silent dharna outside their office,” he said.

Mr. Hiremath said that senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Kannada writer Devanur Mahadev and other progressive thinkers, writers, pro-Kannada activists and social activists will be participating in the valedictory programme on March 15.

To a question, he said that leaders in all political parties have no serious concern for public interest. Therefore, they will not support the fight by JMM against in civic issues, including against corruption.

He also responded to a question related to the row over hijab stating that political parties are making it a big issue for their own gain. “It is a serious matter. Therefore, a detailed discussion is needed to come out with a solution,” he advised.