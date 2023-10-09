JMFC court convict blackmailers sentence then 2 yrs SI

October 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Judicial magistrate court on NR Pura in Chikkamagaluru convicted a 38-year-old man and his 23-year-old relative for blackmail and attempt extort ₹22 lakh from former MLA. The court sentenced them to undergo two years of simple imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000. CID had probed the case and filed a chargesheet.

The accused Manu HM, from Echekere village in Chikkamagaluru and his relative Aranyani. According to the police the accused was working with the MLA and started demanding Taluk President post.

The accused, when he realized that he is not getting the post, he started threatening then Sringeri MLA, D. N. Jeevaraj, from BJP party and even used his relative to file a false charges of rape and cheating in November 2013. The accused started demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore to withdraw the complaint and even negotiated the ransom amount for ₹22 lakh. The accused threatened to approach the media with the information to defame him if his demands were not met.

Unable to bear harassment, Jeevaraj filed a complaint with the NR Pura police and the case transferred to CID for a detailed probe. A team of police led by Superintendent of Police Sara Fathima conducted the investigations, arrested the accused charging them for extortion, criminal intimidation and defamation and filed a charge sheet before the court.

