JLRs to come up in Sasihithlu beach and Chincholi in 2024

January 04, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Bengaluru

Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) plans to set up two more properties in the coastal region and north Karnataka region in 2024. The properties will come up in Sasihithlu beach near Mangaluru and at Chincholi in Kalaburgi district. Water sports would be the main attraction at both the places, officials said.

JLR has 27 properties in Karnataka, which are known for their luxury rooms and activity-based itineraries.

The resort on Sasihithlu beach is expected to have 10 cottages while over 20 rooms are expected to come up in Chincholi. As of now, JLR has only one property in the north Karnataka region at Bidar.

JLR has a reputation for having higher tariffs, which officials attribute to their safari-based itineraries. The tariff includes entry fee to the forest, expenses of naturalists, drivers and other such human resources. However, at the new properties, JLR plans to also offer exclusive activities to its guests.

“There will be a surfing school at Sasihithlu beach along with the resort offering exclusive activities for the guests. In Chincholi, along with a wolf sanctuary, there is also potential for trekking and water sports close to Chandrampalli dam. Guests can also be taken to a small tree park, which belongs to the Forest Department,” said Manoj Kumar, Managing Director, JLR.

JLR has recently taken over a 21-room property in Kemmannugundi from the Horticulture Department. The property has been reporting 96% occupancy. JLR is in the process of renovating the property. Apart from increasing the total number of rooms to 40, Hebbe Falls and a trek to Z Point will be promoted extensively. The resort has the advantage of being the only such property in the region.

“We have identified a few other properties, but we do not make so much money to develop them. But every year, we want to take up one or two properties for development, according to our requirements,” Mr. Manoj Kumar added.