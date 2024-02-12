JK Tyres to empower girl children of truck drivers

February 12, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

JK Tyre has joined hands with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Protean Vidyadsaarthi to launch the ‘JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship Scheme’ for the daughters of heavy motor vehicle drivers from the States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

“This initiative underscores JK Tyre’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and aims to make quality education accessible to the driver’s girl child,” a press release said.

The newly launched scholarship program is tailored for various undergraduate courses, offering financial assistance ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per annum. This monetary support is aimed at easing the financial burden on families associated with the transportation sector, allowing deserving students to pursue their academic aspirations without hindrance, the release added.

The online application process is accessible at www.vidyasaarthi.co.in, streamlining the application for the JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship.

Commenting on the collaboration and the launch of the scholarship scheme, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries Limited stated, “We recognise the invaluable contribution of the commercial vehicle drivers to the transportation industry and our commitment to them and their families’ well-being extends beyond our business interests. We believe in the transformative power of education and are dedicated to fostering an environment where every child has the chance to excel.”

“The JK Tyre Shiksha Saarthi Scholarship Scheme is not just about financial aid but about empowering the next generation and we are proud to partner with TISS and Protean Vidyadsaarthi to make this initiative a reality,” he said in the release.