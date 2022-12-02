JK Tyre celebrates 25th anniversary of its Vikrant Tyre Plant

December 02, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd celebrated the 25 th anniversary of its Vikrant Tyre Plant in Mysuru on Friday.

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd took over the state-owned plant in 1997 and turned it into a state-of-the-art facility backed by world-class research, innovation and technology, it said in a statement here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering at the celebrations, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot emphasised the importance of maintaining quality of products in the present competitive world by making use of technology and research.

Mr Gehlot also acknowledged the efforts of the Government of Karnataka in prioritising trade and industries that had helped the State carve a niche for itself. Pointing out that JK Tyre was among the leader tyre manufacturers in the world, the Governor said the company had also started the Raghupathy Singhania Centre for Excellence in Mysuru and set up an example in the area of industries in Mysuru. The centre was carrying out advanced research in rubber and tyre industries, relating to skill and safety aspects.

Chairman and Managing Director of JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. Raghupathy Singhania said the company had come a long way since it set up its first tyre plant in Rajasthan with an annual capacity of 5 lakh tyres.

“In the year 1997, we took over the Vikrant plant and turned it into a state-of-art facility. Today, Vikrant is a testimony of our growth story in India and serves an important role within JK Tyre production facilities of 12 plants across geographies”, he said.

He said the company has invested about ₹2,000 crore in modernisation and expansion of Vikrant while providing direct and indirect employment to nearly 15,000 people in Karnataka. “Over the years, JK Tyre has contributed over ₹8,000 crore to the state exchequer. During the turbulent times of COVID-19 pandemic, the company stood committed towards the larger community through well-structured and multi-faceted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes”, he said.

A statement also attributed Mr Singhania as stating that the company had undertaken numerous programmes in the vicinity of Vikrant plant including rejuvenation of 9 lakhes and 34 farm ponds in Mysuru and Hunsur taluks, animal husbandry, floriculture and tree plantation projects to support livelihood, besides adult literacy and skill development programme at Mysuru Central jail.

Under the Swachh Bharat campaign, about 1,000 toilets have been built while 15 villages were made open-defecation free. “A number of government primary and higher primary schools have been renovated to provide basic education in Mysuru,” the statement added.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Chamaraja assembly constituency MLA L. Nagendra were present on the occasion.