J&K students in Holenarasipur complain against nursing college; HIMS director says issue resolved

Nursing students from Jammu and Kashmir, studying at the Government Nursing College at Holenarasipur in Hassan district, have complained of restrictions on growing beards being imposed at the institution.

The J&K students, enrolled in the institute under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), were forced to shave their beards, according to a letter written to the Chief Minister, by the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association.

Association national convener Nasir Khuehami, in his letter to the CM on Saturday, said two dozen students from Jammu and Kashmir had been studying in the college. “The college administration has mandated that students either trim their beards to a ‘01’ trimmer length or be clean-shaven as a condition for participating in college activities and entering the premises, particularly for clinical duties,” he said.

Mr. Khuehami, who resides in Delhi, said that he received letters from students in Holenarasipur. “The students are facing undue restrictions regarding their personal appearance, specifically the growing of beards in accordance with their cultural and religious practices,” he said.

When The Hindu contacted B. Rajanna, Director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, he said the issue had been resolved. “The staff had given general instructions with regard to maintaining cleanliness while on clinical duties. The instructions had been misconstrued by the students,” he said.

He spoke to the students and addressed their grievances. “They have come all the way from J&K. We are taking good care of them. We listened to them. They have expressed happiness with the institute’s response. They are all happy now,” he added.

The director has also sent a notice to the principal of the college seeking a report on the incident.

