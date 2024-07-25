GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JK Cements presents awards to contractors in Belagavi

Published - July 25, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

JK Cements organised JK Shikhar Samman Samaroh, a convention of contractors of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, at the ITC Welcome Hotel in Belagavi. The company presented Shoorveer awards to contractors with excellent track records.

Company’s vice-president and cluster head Kedar Shahagadkar, who inaugurated the event, said that the award is a reward programme for contractors and masons who work with JK Super Cement and JK Super Strong.

The programme recognizes members for their support in building the brand and participating in programme activities. Members also receive special privileges and can learn construction practices to help their business grow, he said.

He said that the company has remained relevant by adopting new and emerging technologies in the field. He thanked contractors for achieving excellence in the face of stiff competition.

Industry representative Shakun Vaidya said that the company has protected the interests of contractors by depositing ₹40 lakh into their accounts.

Resource persons Rajesh Deshpande, Mukund Deshpande and Vivek Sharma spoke about the future plans of the company. Officers Prabhuling Shadakshari Punneshetty and others were present.

