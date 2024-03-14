JITO women’s wing to organise Ahimsa Run in Belagavi on March 31

March 14, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) women’s wing will hold an Ahimsa Run in Belagavi on March 31. Similar events will be held across 69 JITO units across India and in 28 countries on that day, JITO women’s wing president Maya Jain told reporters in Belagavi on Thursday.

Over 1,160 people participated in the Belagavi marathon last year. This year, the number is likely to go up. The theme of the marathon is promotion of non-violence.

The proceeds of the Belagavi race will be used for the construction of a building for the Government Kannada School No 26 in Sadashiva Nagar in the city.

Race coordinator Kirti Doddannavar said that the run will start at Marathi Vidyaniketan in the Military Camp area on March 31 at 5.30 a.m.

Runners will participate in 3 km, 5 km and 10 km run categories. Every runner will get a T-shirt, medal, certificate and breakfast. It is mandatory for all participants to register their names.

