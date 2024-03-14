ADVERTISEMENT

JITO women’s wing to organise Ahimsa Run in Belagavi on March 31

March 14, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) women’s wing will hold an Ahimsa Run in Belagavi on March 31. Similar events will be held across 69 JITO units across India and in 28 countries on that day, JITO women’s wing president Maya Jain told reporters in Belagavi on Thursday.

Over 1,160 people participated in the Belagavi marathon last year. This year, the number is likely to go up. The theme of the marathon is promotion of non-violence.

The proceeds of the Belagavi race will be used for the construction of a building for the Government Kannada School No 26 in Sadashiva Nagar in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Race coordinator Kirti Doddannavar said that the run will start at Marathi Vidyaniketan in the Military Camp area on March 31 at 5.30 a.m.

Runners will participate in 3 km, 5 km and 10 km run categories. Every runner will get a T-shirt, medal, certificate and breakfast. It is mandatory for all participants to register their names.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US