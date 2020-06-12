Jindal quarantines 10,751 people for four days in Ballari

As many as 10,751 people, including employees of Jindal Steel Works (JSW) and their families, have been quarantined after the Torangallu-based Jindal plant and its township reported cases of COVID-19.

As per directions from Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul, the Jindal plant has decided to quarantine around 10,751 people for the next four days.

As many as 4,262 employees of the Jindal plant residing in Torangallu and surrounding villages, and 3,207 workers from Jindal township locality will be in home quarantine. As many as 1,793 employees from Ballari taluk, 989 employees from Hosapete taluk, and 503 workers from Sandur taluk will also be in home quarantine till June 16.

The management has decided to allow only one-third of the workforce to work in the plant for the next week.

Following cases of COVID-19 in the factory, the JSW management has converted a 100-bed hospital into a COVID-19 hospital.