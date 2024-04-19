ADVERTISEMENT

Jihadi activities increasing in State due to appeasement policies of the Congress: Jagadish Shettar

April 19, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Jagadish Shettar

“Jihadi mentality is growing in the State due to the appeasement policies of the Congress government,” Jagadish Shettar, BJP candidate from Belagavi constituency said in Belagavi Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jihadi activities are growing in Karnataka. The State government is responsible for this. There is a collapse of law and order,” Mr. Shettar alleged.

He said that a sense of lawlessness was gripping the citizens with the rise in incidents like the murder of Neha Hiremath by Fayaz Munavalli in a college in Hubballi on Thursday. The State government should not think its work ends with arrests. The accused should get the prescribed punishment. What is more, the CM, Home Minister and Police Department should ensure that such incidents do not recur, he said.

ABVP protest

ABVP members took out protest rallies in several cities and towns including Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and others. They condemned the offence in Hubballi and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rohit Umnabadimath, leader, criticised the statement by G. Parameshwara, Home Minister, that hinted at a relationship between the victim and the accused. “It is a comment on her character. It is unforgivable,” he said. That the accused hacked her to death on the college premises during the day shows that law and order has collapsed in the State. Sachin Hiremath, Mallikarjun Pujari, Amulya Goudar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US