Jigani police arrest thief for multiple burglaries

Jigani Police have arrested Laxman, a resident of Sarjapur, for his involvement in multiple burglaries, allegedly using the stolen money to fund a relationship with his girlfriend. According to the police, the stolen items included gold and silver worth ₹8 lakhs, which have been recovered.

The accused was reportedly targeting homes that were locked during the day. His crime spree spanned multiple areas, with cases registered against him in Jigani, Bannerghatta, and Sarjapur police station limits.

The police apprehended him after a burglary in Anekal, using CCTV footage to track his movements. Once in custody, he confessed to the burglaries and revealed that the stolen goods were sold to provide for his girlfriend and spend lavishly on her. The police said that Laxman had been using the proceeds to maintain a relationship.

“We have been successful in apprehending Laxman based on the CCTV footage, and further investigations are underway,” a police official said.

