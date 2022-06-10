Jigajinagi denies making controversial statement

He had allegedly said Congress killed Ambedkar

He had allegedly said Congress killed Ambedkar

Ramesh Jigajinagi, MP and BJP leader, has denied that he had alleged that Congress leaders had killed B.R. Ambedkar.

“I have not made any such remark. I have only said that Congress did not allot land for Ambedkar samadhi. Congress leaders have doctored the video and spread it on social media only to defame me,’’ he told journalists in Vjayapura on Thursday.

His remark came after Congress leaders Satish Jarkiholi and Munna Bagwan criticised Mr. Jigajinagi for his remarks and asked him to take back his words.

A video clip of the Dalit leader accusing Congress leaders of “killing” Ambedkar had gone viral a few days ago. He reportedly made the statement in Chikkodi on June 2. The clips were shared a few days later.

He had related the incidents leading to his joining the BJP. I am not a person from Sangh Parivar background. “I was a senior leader in the Janata Parivar and was a follower of Ramakrishna Hegde. When Mr. Hegde passed away, my friends and I were a part of the Janata Dal (United). Then, I was not sure which party to join. Some Congress persons asked me to join them. I shooed them off, saying “You are the people who killed Dr. Ambedkar. You could not give 18 square feet of land in New Delhi for his samadhi. How can you claim to be supporters of his ideology?’’.

Mr. Jigajinagi had also used a slur to describe the nature of Congress leaders. ”Congress leaders are objecting to a slang word that I used to describe their character. The word I used to describe the Congress is commonly used by people in north Karnataka dialect. That should not be taken seriously,’’ he said.