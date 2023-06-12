JG Commerce College of Hubballi gets A++ grade

June 12, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

KLE Society’s Jagadguru Gangadhar College of Commerce (commonly known as JG Commerce) in Hubballi has become the first college in North Karnataka to get A++ grade from National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) of the University Grants Commission.

The college which had received above A NAAC accreditation in the last three assessments, has now received A++ by NAAC after a gap of seven years.

Usually, the NAAC accreditation renewal is done every five years. However, as JG Commerce College had received above A grade in the last three assessments, it was given the privilege of opting for accreditation renewal after seven years.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Director of KLE Society Shankranna Munavalli and Principal S.L. Patil said that among the 30 colleges run by KLE Society, JG Commerce is the lone college to get A++ and no other college in North Karnataka has received such a rating.

It scored CGPA 3.53 out of 4, they said.

Affiliated to Karnatak Univerity, JG Commerce is now offering both graduate and postgraduate courses in Commerce. Some of the alumni of the college include seers of various mutts, Union Ministers and former Chief Ministers.

“The focus is to provide quality education. So, apart from investing in college infrastructure, we ensure that quality teaching is offered to students. In addition, we offer them opportunities to pursue various certificate courses in various subjects. In our college, a student can complete six certificate courses, including Tally and GST, by the time they complete their graduation,” Prof. S.L. Patil said.

Evening courses

Mr. Shankranna Munavalli said that the KLE Society will soon be starting evening colleges to enable working professionals to pursue various courses after their office hours. “From the next academic year, we plan to start CA-CPT coaching for PU students so that they are able to pursue chartered accountancy along with their degree education,” he said.

Ayurveda college

To another question, Mr. Munavalli said that the society will also be establishing colleges in Ayurveda and Homoeopathy. And, already, the first round of inspection for an Ayurveda college has been completed.