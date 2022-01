KALABURAGI

12 January 2022 01:02 IST

A 38-year-old jewellery shop owner was stabbed to death near Yargal Cross near Ravoor in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday night. The deceased identified as Manjunath S. Tegnoor, a resident of Gazipur locality in Kalaburagi, was stabbed and bludgeoned to death.

