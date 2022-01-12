A 38-year-old jewellery shop owner was stabbed to death near Yargal Cross near Ravoor in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday night. The deceased identified as Manjunath S. Tegnoor, a resident of Gazipur locality in Kalaburagi, was stabbed and bludgeoned to death.
Jewellery shop owner murdered
Staff Reporter
KALABURAGI,
January 12, 2022 01:02 IST
