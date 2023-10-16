Jewellery shop owner fights off assailants, foils robbery bid

October 16, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Belagavi

A jewellery shop owner fought off two assailants who tried to loot his shop by force in Belagavi on Monday. The owner’s timely action foiled the robbery bid.

Prashant Bhagwant Konarao, jeweller in Shahapur in the old city, had just opened his shop and was cleaning the glasses when the two unidentified men entered.

One of them hit the owner on his head with his revolver. The victim started screaming loudly and tried to fight off the assailants. The accused ran away, as they suspected that a crowd will gather at the shop.

They escaped on a motorcycle, eyewitnesses told the police.

A team of senior officers, including Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa, Deputy Commissioner Rohan Jagadish and Assistant Commissioner Narayan Baramani visited the spot.

Investigators found a live bullet on the shop floor.

A police officer said that the bullet was not fired but it fell from the revolver during the tussle.

The police are collecting CCTV footage from cameras in the area. “Investigation has begun. We have some definite clues,” Mr. Sidramappa said.

A case has been registered.