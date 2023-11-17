ADVERTISEMENT

Jewellery shop employee held for stealing valuables

November 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Halasuru Gate police on Friday arrested a habitual offender who joined work in a jewellery shop only to steal valuables worth ₹1.02 crore.

Based on the complaint filed by Aravind Kumar, owner of the jewellery shop in Nagarathpet, the police track down Ketharam and his associate Rakesh and recovered ₹15.5 lakh worth of cash, 1.6 kg of gold valuables, 6.4 kg of silver articles, and some antique valuables.

According to the police, Ketharam is a habitual offender involved in several criminal cases, including house break thefts. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. After coming out of prison, Ketharam joined Kanchan Jewellers two months ago and worked hard to gain the trust of Aravind Kumar.

On October 29, when Aravind Kumar was planning to go out of station with his family on Dasara vacation, Ketharam stole the shop keys. He along with Rakesh gained entry into the shop and escaped with the valuables, said the police.

The theft came to light when Aravind Kumar returned and filed a complaint with the police.

