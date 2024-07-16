Jewellery shop burgled, ornaments worth lakhs stolen

Thieves broke into a jewellery shop at Keshwapur in Hubballi and stole gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees. The burglary, which reportedly took place on Monday night, came to light on Tuesday morning.

The burglary has taken place at Sri Bhuvaneshwari Jewellers located opposite the landmark Ramesh Bhavan in Keshwapur. The thieves gained entry into the shop by using a gas cutter. They damaged CCTV cameras before decamping with the loot.

Residents of the area alerted the police and the shop owner Jagadish.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, who visited the spot, constituted a special team to trace and nab the culprits.

