Jewellery shop burgled, ornaments worth lakhs stolen

Published - July 16, 2024 07:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Forensic team members searching for evidence at the jewellery shop in Keshwapur, Hubballi, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Thieves broke into a jewellery shop at Keshwapur in Hubballi and stole gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees. The burglary, which reportedly took place on Monday night, came to light on Tuesday morning.

The burglary has taken place at Sri Bhuvaneshwari Jewellers located opposite the landmark Ramesh Bhavan in Keshwapur. The thieves gained entry into the shop by using a gas cutter. They damaged CCTV cameras before decamping with the loot.

Residents of the area alerted the police and the shop owner Jagadish.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, who visited the spot, constituted a special team to trace and nab the culprits.

