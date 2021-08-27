Jewellery heist case cracked, six persons nabbed

Mysuru

27 August 2021 19:25 IST

Police travelled to 8 States to nab culprits

The police teams investigating the dacoity case in Mysuru in which a jewellery shop was looted and a bystander shot dead on Monday, have arrested six of the eight persons involved in the crime.

Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood told media persons here on Friday that multiple teams worked on various leads and spread their dragnet which took them across 8 States and they were able to take 6 persons into custody while two more were on the run.

The incident which sent shock waves in the languid city had raised serious questions of law and order situation but the police said they worked on various tip-offs and clues to crack the case. “It is a straight forward case of dacoity committed to loot the valuables and entailed the involvement of one person from Mysuru besides another accomplice from Kolar’’, said Mr. Sood.

One of the accused has a background in jewellery business and had undergone imprisonment in a cheating case while another accused had similar background. “It was planned locally but six persons involved were from other States and this proved to be very challenging to the police in cracking the case’’, said Mr. Praveen Sood.

The dacoits had tried to hoodwink the police and slipped away to different States so as to evade detection or raise suspicion. Though Mr.Sood did not divulge the nature of the clues and tip-offs, he said some of the accused were taken into custody “just 1 hour ago’’.

The gang members had slipped out of Karnataka and while one was nabbed in Jammu and Kashmir, another person was nabbed in Kolkata while others were picked up from their hideouts in Rajasthan and Mumbai.

The names of the accused were not divulged and Mr.Sood said they were all in transit and once they reach the city additional information will be secured from them.

Mr.S ood said there are certain limitations due to the prevailing High Court orders on cases under investigations and he could not divulge additional information. The six under the police custody will be brought to the city after following the due procedures in the court besides obtaining transit warrants.

The gang members had barged into Amruth Gold and Silver Palace at Vidyaranyapuram and had partially closed it after gagging the owner Dharmendra who was alone at that time. But Dharmendra’s relative Sharath Chandra Jain who was nearby saw the shop partially closed and rolled up the shutter. The gangsters panicked and opened fire using a pistol. The bullet missed the mark and instead hit a bystander identified later as Chandru of Dadadalli and he died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra announced ₹5 lakh to the police teams which investigated and cracked the case.