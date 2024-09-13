Jewellery exhibition inaugurated in Hubballi

A four-day jewellery exhibition showcasing a wide range of antique jewellery, lab-grown diamond jewellery, silverware and high-end perfumes from the 155-year-old C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers began in Hubballi on Friday.

Mayor Ramanna Badiger, the former chairperson of Karnatkaa Silk Marketing Board Savita Amarshetty and wife of Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar Shilpa Shettar formally inaugurated the jewellery exhibition at Hotel Fern Residency. The exhibition will go on till Monday.

Addressing presspersons after the inauguration, store manager Prasad K.K., showroom manager Srihari R.K. and PR head Tejas Kalra said that this is the fourth year in succession that the group has organised the exhibition.

They said that ornaments have been handpicked considering the taste of the residents of the region.

They said that the exhibition will have a distinct range of collections of traditional and contemporary creations and there will be offers for various kinds of ornaments.

Mr. Tejas Kalra said that the C. Krishniah Chetty Group is planning to open its store in Hubballi and it is likely to materialise in 2025.

