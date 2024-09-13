GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jewellery exhibition inaugurated in Hubballi

The four-day event is showcasing a wide range of antique jewellery, lab-grown diamond jewellery, silverware and high-end perfumes

Published - September 13, 2024 08:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Ramanna Badiger, the former chairperson of Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Savita Amarshetty and wife of Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar Shilpa Shettar taking a look at the jewellery exhibits at Hotel Fern Residency in Hubballi on Friday.

Mayor Ramanna Badiger, the former chairperson of Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Savita Amarshetty and wife of Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar Shilpa Shettar taking a look at the jewellery exhibits at Hotel Fern Residency in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

A four-day jewellery exhibition showcasing a wide range of antique jewellery, lab-grown diamond jewellery, silverware and high-end perfumes from the 155-year-old C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers began in Hubballi on Friday.

Mayor Ramanna Badiger, the former chairperson of Karnatkaa Silk Marketing Board Savita Amarshetty and wife of Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar Shilpa Shettar formally inaugurated the jewellery exhibition at Hotel Fern Residency. The exhibition will go on till Monday.

Addressing presspersons after the inauguration, store manager Prasad K.K., showroom manager Srihari R.K. and PR head Tejas Kalra said that this is the fourth year in succession that the group has organised the exhibition.

They said that ornaments have been handpicked considering the taste of the residents of the region.

They said that the exhibition will have a distinct range of collections of traditional and contemporary creations and there will be offers for various kinds of ornaments.

Mr. Tejas Kalra said that the C. Krishniah Chetty Group is planning to open its store in Hubballi and it is likely to materialise in 2025.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.