Jeweller who staged fake robbery to claim insurance arrested in Bengaluru

July 31, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Cottonpet police have arrested a 22-year-old jeweller who cooked up a story of 3.7 kg of gold jewellery being stolen to claim insurance of ₹2 crore, even as he had already sold the gold and earned the same amount.

A meticulous investigation carried out by the police led to his arrest and the recovery of the sold valuables.

The accused, Raj Jain, owner of Kesar Jewellers in Nagarathpet, came to the Cottonpet police station on July 12 and complained that two of his employees were attacked and robbed by two bike-borne men who made away with a bag of gold jewellery worth ₹2 crore on city market flyover.

The police swung into action and visited the spot and questioned the victims who were minors. Inspector Balaraj G. visited the scene of crime and found that there was no CCTV coverage on the particular stretch where the alleged robbery occurred. The police grew suspicious and kept a close watch on Raj Jain.

Raj Jain heard a story from his friend about how he availed insurance reimbursement for theft of gold that occurred in Hyderabad and planned to cook up a similar plot. He watched incidents related to robbery and selected the spot on city market flyover where there was no CCTV coverage.

The accused trained his staff and his relatives offering them money and even booked bus tickets to Hyderabad. He created fake invoices and bills to create an alibi that the bag was being taken to Hyderabad to give to his customers.

The two employees were tutored to push the bike on the ground on reaching the spot when no one was around and shift the jewel box to another scooter. Raj even told them to call him on his mobile phone number from the spot so that the call was registered to make it look like the act was genuine.

After filing the complaint, Raj Jain walked home and recovered the jewels and sold it to his customers in Hyderabad for around ₹1.7 crore. The accused using the FIR copy applied for the insurance cover of ₹2 crore.