Karnataka

Jeweller robbed of valuables

Sword wielding robbers assaulted a jeweller and took away gold jewellery worth ₹7 lakh in Kudremani village in Belagavi district on Monday.

Subhash Waman Kakatikar was closing his shop on Monday evening when he was attacked by two persons who threatened and assaulted him. They forced him to hand over valuable jewellery before running away into the night. A case has been registered.


