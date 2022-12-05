Jeweller arrested on the charge of getting his son killed

December 05, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Belagavi

A jeweller, Bharat Jain, has been found to have paid money to contract killers to get his 30-year-old son Akhil Jain killed.

The body of the young man was recovered from Bharat Jain’s farm house in Devargudihal village near Hubballi.

The police have also arrested two people who are said to have committed the crime. The reason for the crime is not known immediately.

A few days ago, Bharat Jain complained to the police that his son has gone missing. He also blamed the police for their ineffective and slow methods of investigation. Some members of the Marwari Jain community, to which the accused belongs, complained to Police Commissioner Labhu Ram and urged him to expedite the case.

During investigation, officers found that Bharat Jain’s statements and those of the victim’s acquaintances were not matching. Taking these discrepancies as leads, the police worked on two parallel tracks.

They suspected the involvement of the victim’s family members in the crime. The police got an impression that the victim was not much liked by his family members.

Finally, Bharat Jain confessed to the crime, the police said. He was arrested from his house after midnight on Sunday.

A team led by Circle Inspector of the Keshwapur Police Station Jagadish Hanchinal conducted the investigation.