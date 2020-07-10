Jewargi MLA tests positive

Ajay Singh, a two-time Congress MLA representing Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He posted on Twitter that he tested positive but was asymptomatic. He has also said that he will undergo 14 days quarantine.

He appealed to people who were his primary contacts to take necessary precautions.

Sources close to Mr. Singh said that sample results of two of his personal assistants and his car driver are awaited.