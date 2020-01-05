Jesus statue: Christian delegation meets CM

In light of the controversy surrounding the proposed statute of Jesus Christ at Harobele in Kanakapura taluk, near here, a Christian delegation led by Arch Bishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday to apprise him of the situation. The Chief Minister, however, sought time before taking a decision as he is awaiting a report from the Revenue Department.

Sources said that the delegation submitted a memorandum along with documents to show that Kapalabetta was being used by the Holy Rosary Church and the devotees for the past 100 years. “The hillock was used as Calvary hill during Easter to commemorate the suffering of Jesus Christ. We have sought recognition of the contribution of Christian community in the State by the way of education, social service and health,” a member of the delegation said.

The community leaders, sources said, appealed to the State government to consider the case as a special one as even in the past, gomala land has been utilised for other purposes.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Bengaluru Archdiocese J.A. Kanthraj said that the Harobele Kapala Betta Trust was yet to seek permission necessary for the installation of the statue.

“A small ritual to mark the beginning of the work was held recently. The trust is raising money for the project, and it will apply for all necessary approvals,” he said.