Jersey barrier to replace median on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

In view of the increasing number of accidents reported on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on account of speeding vehicles losing control and toppling over the median and colliding with traffic moving in the opposite direction, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected to replace the existing raised medians with Jersey barriers.

Engineers said the Jersey barriers, made out of concrete, will also minimise damage to the vehicle in the event of accidental contact.

The standard height of Jersey barriers used by NHAI is about 0.85 metres in contrast to the existing medians on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway that are raised upto a height of 250 mm above the road, said NHAI officials.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Prathap Simha said he met the Member, Projects, NHAI, R.K. Pandey in New Delhi, and requested him to erect Jersey barriers instead of “accident-prone and outdated” raised medians while discussing the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Madikeri-Bantwal National Highway 275 project.

The Jersey barriers are expected to be erected as part of the work taken up by NHAI to widen the existing four-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway into a six-lane road, besides the construction of a service road on either side of the highway.

The work on widening the highway, which began earlier this year, is slated to be completed in 30 months.

Mr. Simha has also urged the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to direct the NHAI to take up the development of Madikeri to Mysuru section of National Highway 275 on a “high priority – 1” list.

Though the alignment of the highway has been finalised and submitted to the NHAI headquarters for approval and a Special Land Acquisition Officer’s (SLAO) office has been opened in Mysuru, Mr. Simha regretted that the Madikeri-Mysuru section of NH 275 was not covered in the high priority -1 list.

Pointing out that the traffic density on the highway varies from 10,944 PCUs (Passenger Car Units) at Madikeri to 41,896 PCUs at Mysuru, Mr. Simha urged Mr. Gadkari to consider the project on high priority list and avert traffic congestion and ensure road safety.