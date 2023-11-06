HamberMenu
Jeevan Vidya workshop

November 06, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharwad-based Sukhi Jeevan Group will organise a workshop on Jeevan Vidya, or sustainable lifestyle skills in Suman Sangam forest farm near Dharwad from December 9 to 16.

Resourceperson Vinish Gupta, who heads the Centre for Holistic Learning in Sirsi, will conduct the workshop. Issues related to interpersonal relations, education, society, environment, aspirations, and success will be discussed. Trainees will be encouraged to adopt the principle of ‘learning by doing’.

The workshop is based on a pay it forward and gift culture. The facilitator does not receive any payment. The costs for food and stay of participants are considered already paid by those who had attended the workshop before. If the participants find it useful, they can pay for the next batch.

Details can be had from the website https://www.jeevanshala.org/, stated a release.

