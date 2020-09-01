JEE (Main) from today

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the State, as many as 43,894 candidates are expected to write the JEE (Main) exam - a gateway exam for admission to the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) - in the State from Tuesday. The exam will end on September 6.
The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted at 33 exam centres in 13 towns and cities including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Bidar among other cities here. Overall, 8.58 lakh students are expected to attempt JEE (Main) in 660 cities across the country.
Speaking to The Hindu, an office-bearer for JEE (Main) exam said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had ensured that more than 99% candidates were assigned the cities of their first choice for centres. “NTA has also increased the number of centres to ensure social distancing is followed. JEE (Main) candidates will be seated in alternate seats in order to ensure proper social distancing is maintained inside,” the representative said.
The official also said that outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates will be staggered so that there is no rush. “Entry to exam centres will begin from 7 a.m. and the exam will begin at 10 a.m. This time we have done away with the thumb impression and have bar codes on the admission card,” the official added.
